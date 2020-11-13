Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 49,468 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,468 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,926,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,572 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4,958.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 566,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,728 shares of company stock worth $2,406,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

SEE opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

