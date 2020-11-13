Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 51,196 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,196 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 211.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $19.98 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

