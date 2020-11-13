Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 58,950 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,950 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 173.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 331.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 140166 raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

