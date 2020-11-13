Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,605 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 767,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358,260 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 307.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 263,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

NYSE ADS opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.