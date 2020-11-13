Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 175.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 283.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 510.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 351.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 830,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $38,074,520.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.58 per share, with a total value of $13,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,829.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,192,011 shares of company stock valued at $54,555,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.