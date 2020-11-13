Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.38 million, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 180,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

