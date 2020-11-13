Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.28. Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 51,571,762 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Mitchell sold 3,076,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £30,769.23 ($40,200.20).

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

