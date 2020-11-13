Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.