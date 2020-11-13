Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 3,059 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 28,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

