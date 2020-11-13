Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 3,978 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of DOV opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

