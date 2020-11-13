Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 90,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $23.69 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

