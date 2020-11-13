Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $152.48.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

