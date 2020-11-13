Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Shares of PTLC opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

