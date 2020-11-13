Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,592 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after buying an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,747,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,245,000 after buying an additional 657,100 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

