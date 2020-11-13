Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,681,000 after acquiring an additional 192,386 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

