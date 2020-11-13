Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 2,356 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

