Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 5,358 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of -789.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

