Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $207.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.53. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $215.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

