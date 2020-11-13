Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of First Horizon National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $11.41 on Friday. First Horizon National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

