Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 26,247 Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 1.92% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.