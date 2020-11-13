Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Shares of DG opened at $212.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

