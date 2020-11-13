Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

