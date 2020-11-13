Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

