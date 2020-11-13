Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $55.28 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

