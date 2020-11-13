Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 182.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,211 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.19% of Inseego worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 69.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Inseego by 39.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 34,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Inseego during the third quarter worth about $313,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $926.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.94. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

INSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.