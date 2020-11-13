Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

NYSE:MDT opened at $109.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

