Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $821,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,139.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

