Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $142,131,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.