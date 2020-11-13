Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 302.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 384,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 289,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 149.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

