Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,333 shares of company stock worth $1,166,949. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

