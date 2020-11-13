Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

