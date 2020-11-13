Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $118.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $127.59.

