Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $20.49.

