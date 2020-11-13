Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $717.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $695.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

