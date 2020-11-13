Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $225.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $241.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

