Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,566.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,493.20. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

