Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 4,562 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,635 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,653 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $75.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

