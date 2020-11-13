Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 4,718 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 113.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $184.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.51. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

