Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. BidaskClub raised United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $93.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

