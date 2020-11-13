Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of TSM opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $92.48.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.