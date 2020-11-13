Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $107,501.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $1,356,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,137.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,659 shares of company stock worth $7,430,836. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -327.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

