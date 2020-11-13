Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,156 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

