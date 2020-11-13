Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

