Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30.

