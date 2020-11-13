Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,762,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth $5,032,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2,121.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

