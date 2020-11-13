Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $925.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,517.68, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $302.64 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,017.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $925.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

