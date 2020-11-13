Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,746,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

