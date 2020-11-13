Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1,169.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 140.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 243,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 25.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 21.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at $246,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $168.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.36. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 7,509 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.37, for a total value of $1,354,398.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,506 shares of company stock valued at $28,551,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

