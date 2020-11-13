Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Position Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1,169.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 22.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.24.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,506 shares of company stock valued at $28,551,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

