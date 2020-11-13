Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 104,100 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $2,517,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

NYSE:BNL opened at $17.00 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

